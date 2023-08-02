Grown-ish Exclusive Clip: Is It A Date or Not?

What are the rules for paying on a date?

If you’re not 100% sure, then you’re not alone because the “rules” have been re-set and reconfigured many times, and honestly? Who’s to say what’s right and wrong besides you and the person you’re dating.

Grown-ish Season 6 Episode 6 will tackle the ever-evolving gender roles discussion as it pertains to paying on a date, as Zaara finds herself wondering whether or not she’s even about to go on one, and TV Fanatic got an exclusive clip of the conversation!

Grown-ish has been in full swing during its farewell tour, always taking advantage of every opportunity to discuss important topics.

As you’ll see in this clip, the girls and the guys seem to have opposing views about who’s supposed to pay for those ever-important social outings.

You’ve got to love Zaara bringing up the “hetero cheat codes,” not exactly helping her figure out whether or not she and Drea are going on a date.

And again, who pays and who doesn’t is really a conversation to be had between the parties involved.

Whether one party pays or they split the bill evenly won’t automatically tell you if you’re on a date.

That’s a conversation they will have to have regardless of whose credit card goes down on the table.

As you saw during the clip, this episode will see recurring guest stars Lil Yachty as Andre’s frat brother Cole, Amelie Zilbler as Lauryn, and comedian Druski as fellow frat brother Brock.

And all have been worthwhile additions to the Grown-ish family.

We’ll also see the lovely Kelly Rowland as she engages with Aaron in the episode entitled “Savior Complex.”

As Aaron finds himself in an email battle with a colleague, he’ll land in Dr. Horne’s office. And that should be an interesting conversation!

Annika and Junior will also hit another speed bump, as Annika is over Andre’s white-knight routine.

Does Andre have a bit of a savior complex? These two will have a lot to hash out.

This season brings the heat regarding guest stars, with Kelly Rowland, Omarion, NLE Choppa, Latto, Lil Yachty, and Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals.

We’ll see a few of them during this hilarious and endearing episode.

Make sure you check out the clip above ahead of the upcoming installment!

And remember to tune in to Grown-ish Wednesdays at 10/9c on Freeform!

