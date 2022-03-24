Legacies: Charles Michael Davis and Nathaniel Buzolic to Appear as Marcel and Kol

at .

Legacies is adding more familiar faces!

According to TV LIne, Charles Michael Davis and Nathaniel Buzolic will appear on Legacies Season 4 Episode 15, airing April 15 at 9/8c on The CW.

They will be joined by Claire Holt (Rebekah Mikaelson) and Riley Voelkel (Freya Mikaelson).

Kol and Marcel

The casting news marks Davis and Buzolic's first appearances on the spinoff of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, while it will be a return visit for both Holt and Voelkel.

“Everything That Can Be Lost May Also Be Found," is the name of the episode, which might just be a reference to Hope's humanity.

“Hope continues to be swirled in confusion and fighting her humanity, which results in her seeing the people who mean the most to her: Rebekah, Marcel, Kol and Freya," reads the description.

Hope with luscious hair - Legacies Season 4 Episode 12

"Kaleb wants to introduce Cleo to his world, including those who had the most profound influence on his path. Meanwhile, Lizzie devises a plan to get in someone’s good graces," logline concludes.

TV Line also reports that Legacies showrunner Brett Matthews says that the "Mikaelson family is welcome to visit anytime, always and forever."

He added that COVID makes scheduling these guest stints difficult, but he shared that "if they can't travel in from New Orleans, we may hust have to go to them."

Mikaelson Reunion - Legacies Season 4 Episode 5

Legacies focuses on Hope Mikaelson and the students of the Salvatore School for the Young and the Gifted.

If you watch Legacies online, you know Hope became the Tribrid early into Legacies Season 4, and turned her humanity off in the process.

We witnessed her brush with Aunt Rebekah earlier this season in which Hope told her to stay away ... or else!

Hope seemingly turned a dark corner on Legacies Season 4 Episode 12 when she killed an innoccent civilian as she returned to Mystic Falls.

Hope in bed - Legacies Season 4 Episode 12

News of the imminent arrivals could not have come at a better time:

The CW renewed seven shows earlier this week, and for the first time since its premiere, Legacies did not land an early renewal.

The numbers are down to worrying levels, but it's hard to imagine The CW letting the franchise die without a pre-planned conclusion.

However, there is much uncertainty about the long-term viability of the network thanks to reports that Warner Bros. and Paramount have put it up for sale.

Closeup of Hope follow the sound - Legacies Season 4 Episode 11

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Legacies online right here via TV Fanatic.

TV's Badass and Inspirational Women
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags:

Legacies Quotes

Alaric: Cheater!
Hope: You should really get a vampire to start doing my training. You're getting a little old for me to break your human bones.
Alaric: How dare you.

  • Permalink: Cheater!
  • Added:

Alaric: Block with your hand.
Hope: I got it.
Alaric: If you had it I wouldn't have to say it.

Legacies

Legacies Photos

MG Picks Alaric Up from the Hospital - Legacies (wide)
MG Picks Alaric Up from the Hospital - Legacies Season 4 Episode 13
Alaric's New Cane - Legacies Season 4 Episode 13
Alaric Scowls - Legacies Season 4 Episode 13
MG Talks Sense into Alaric - Legacies Season 4 Episode 13
His Feelings Deepen - Legacies

Legacies Videos

Legacies Season 2 Promo: What Happened to Hope?
Legacies Season 2 Promo: What Happened to Hope?
Legacies Season Finale Promo: Who Will Die?
Legacies Season Finale Promo: Who Will Die?
Legacies Sneak Peek: Hope vs. Lizzie!
Legacies Sneak Peek: Hope vs. Lizzie!
  1. Legacies
  2. Legacies: Charles Michael Davis and Nathaniel Buzolic to Appear as Marcel and Kol