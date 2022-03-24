Love Is Blind Renewed For Two Seasons! Season 3 to Premiere Sooner Than You Think!

Netflix is not giving up on Love Is Blind.

The wildly popular dating series hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey has been renewed through Season 5.

What's more, Love Is Blind Season 3 will bow on the streaming service this year.

Fans waited a long time between the first and second seasons, so it's nice to know that more is on the way.

The streamer has also confirmed Love Is Blind: After the Altar will chart what became of the Season 2 couples later this year.

The second season spent five straight weeks on Netflix’s global Top 10 list among English-language TV series, proving that the format has a lot of fans.

On Love Is Blind, the singles date without ever seeing each other, and the series has proven to be one of the most shocking dating formats around.

Netflix released the following logline for Season 3:

Singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Dallas where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them.

With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time.

Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

Netflix is doubling down on dating shows, announcing a year-round slate of them.

Indian Matchmaking Season 2 is set to air later this year, and it’s also been renewed for Season 3.

Jewish Matchmaking, a spin-off, has also landed a formal pickup.

The Ultimatum will launch on April 6, while Love on the Spectrum will get a U.S. version that will debut later this year.

Additionally, a competition series with stars from Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, and more reality series has been picked up.

That's a lot of reality TV!

What are your thoughts on all the news?

