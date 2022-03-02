Mary J. Blige to Executive Produce Real Love Movie at Lifetime

Mary J. Blige hit the headlines recently for her show-stopping performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

Now, the Grammy® award winning and Academy® Award nominated artist, actress, and producer is joining forces with Lifetime.

Blige will serve as an executive producer on the original film through her own production banner, Blue Butterfly, alongside Ashaunna Ayars and Nicole Jackson.

The star recently executive produced her acclaimed documentary Mary J. Blige’s My Life to record-breaking success.

The new movie is based on her hit 1992 song Real Love.

As you will recall, the track was Blige’s first song to hit the top 10 and was certified gold two months after its release.

Real Love has remained one of her most beloved and enduring songs since then.

Additional music from Blige will be incorporated throughout the movie, a continuation of Blue Butterfly and Blige’s goal to bring more stories to life with music as the foundation.

“Mary is one of those phenomenal talents that can do it all, and we are so thrilled to be able to partner with her again on this new opportunity to bring her music to life in the form of a movie that we know audiences will love,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP Scripted Content, Lifetime and LMN.

“I wrote Real Love based on my real life experiences and my fans connected to it in a deeply personal way.” said Mary J. Blige.

“It’s exciting to now use this song and my music to create a new story by way of film, continuing to build on a pillar of the foundation of my production company, Blue Butterfly."

"My passions for acting and music now include developing diverse stories with music as the backdrop. I am grateful to Lifetime for their partnership in the story of Real Love.“

Blige previously executive produced Lifetime’s top-rated original movie of 2020, The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel alongside fellow EPs Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott.

Blige also starred as Dr. Betty Shabazz in her first movie role in the Lifetime civil rights biopic Betty & Coretta, with Angela Bassett.

"In the coming-of-age romantic drama Real Love, Kendra sets off on her own for the first time to a college in upstate New York, determined to focus on her studies," reads the logline.

"But when she meets her film class partner Ben, she tries her hardest to keep things professional."

"Despite disapproving parents, financial hardship, and competition for the top spot in class, Kendra and Ben find themselves falling hard for each other and ultimately learn the meaning of real love."

Real Love will be written by Sonja Warfield and Rachel Ingram. Mary J. Blige, Ashaunna Ayars, and Nicole Jackson executive produce for Blue Butterfly, and Jordan and John Davis executive produces for Davis Entertainment.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.