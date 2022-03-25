Nancy Drew Spinoff Tom Swift Lands CW Premiere Date

Tom Swift is (almost!) ready for his close-up.

The CW on Friday announced the Nancy Drew spinoff will officially launch Tuesday, May 31, at 9/8c.

Superman & Lois will serve as the lead-in for the Tian Richards-led drama.

“As an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth, the devilishly charming Tom Swift is a man who many men would kill to be, or be with — a man with the world in the palm of his hand," the official description reads.

"But that world gets shaken to its core after the shocking disappearance of his father, thrusting Tom into a breathtaking adventure full of mysterious conspiracies and unexplained phenomena."

"On his whirlwind quest to unravel the truth, Tom finds himself fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale cabal hellbent on stopping him.”

Ashleigh Murray (Riverdale) is set to play Zenzi, Tom’s best friend, whose unabashed and unvarnished candor keeps him grounded while she forges a path for herself as a business visionary.

Marquise Vilsón will play bodyguard Isaac, whose fierce commitment to his chosen family is complicated by his own simmering feelings for Tom.

LeVar Burton voices Barclay, Tom’s AI, whose insights and tough love have been a constant throughout Tom’s life.

Nancy: And you are?

Tom: Tom Swift. I was about to say I need your help, but looks like you may need mine. Permalink: Tom Swift. I was about to say I need your help, but looks like you may need mine.

Tom Swift appeared on an episode of Nancy Drew Season 2, and nabbed a series order shortly after.

Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau, showrunner and co-creator of Nancy Drew, created the new project alongside Cameron Johnson.

They all serve as writers and Executive Producers.

News of the premiere date comes just days after Nancy Drew landed a formal Season 4 pickup.

It joins six other CW shows, including The Flash, All American, and Superman & Lois on the network's 2022-23 schedule.

