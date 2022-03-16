Netflix Testing Feature That Will Prompt Subscribers to Pay for Users Outside Their Households

Netflix is getting pricier as it grapples with ways to monetize account sharing.

The streaming service has announced a new fee structure that will allow subscribers to add up to two additional users outside their homes.

The test will play out first in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru and will come in at 2,380 CLP, 2.99 USD in Costa Rica, and 7.9 PEN in Peru for primary account holders.

This will give the new accounts their own login details.

Netflix has been vocal about finding ways to combat password sharing, introducing a feature last to ask users to verify their identities to keep using their accounts.

However, the feature has not been made permanent as of yet.

“We recognize that people have many entertainment choices, so we want to ensure any new features are flexible and useful for members, whose subscriptions fund all our great TV and films,” Chengyi Long, Netflix’s director of product innovation, said of the change.

“We’ll be working to understand the utility of these two features for members in these three countries before making changes anywhere else in the world.”

The aim for Netflix is to bring in as many subscribers as possible, and given that the streamer is not adding as many new users per quarter as it once was, we should probably prepare for stricter protocols on account sharing in the near future.

The rise in competition has contributed to the slowed uptake of the streaming service.

There are so many options out there nowadays.

There is no guarantee that any of the above measures will become permanent.

Netflix is home to a wealth of originals, covering the breadth of the genres of TV out there.

It increased prices earlier this year. with standard plan rising by $1.50, to $15.49, and its basic plan by $1 to $9.99.

The premium plan increased $2 per month, to $19.99.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.