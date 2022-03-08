Never Have I Ever Renewed for Final Season at Netflix

The adventures of Devi are coming to an end.

Netflix on Tuesday confirmed a pickup for Never Have I Ever Season 4... with a huge catch.

The streaming service confirmed the renewal was for one last season, but there's good news.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 has been confirmed to air this summer, meaning that fans still have two seasons to go.

That's plenty of time to prepare for the goodbye, we guess.

Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl.

The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer.

Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

“Hey Crickets, we’ve got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer," said Mindy Kaling & Lang Fisher.

"Plus we’ve just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about. We can’t wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you."

"Thanks to all our fans for your support – especially you #Bevi and #Daxton stans. We love you!”

“We are thrilled to have two more seasons of Never Have I Ever. It's everything we want in a Netflix comedy series: authentic, specific, funny, and full of heart," said Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV.

"I love that a story I relate to so deeply - about a young, Indian-American girl - hits on so many universal truths that resonate with just about everyone. We're eternally grateful to Mindy, Lang and the wildly talented cast."

"And we can't wait for everyone to see the final two seasons!”

Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television added: “Four seasons of Never Have I Ever is truly exciting and a little bittersweet because, as a loyal fan, I’d love Devi’s journey to go on forever."

"But just like high school, all great things must come to an end. A big shout out to our fearless Cricket Queens, Mindy and Lang, and our exceptional cast and crew, who have authentically captured the emotional rollercoaster ride that defines our teenage years."

"We can’t wait to experience all of the messiness, the LOLs and the tears that will surely unfold in Devi’s senior year.”

What are your thoughts on the conclusion?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.