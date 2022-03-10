Nick Cannon's Daytime Talk Show Canceled After One Season

Nick Cannon's daytime talk show is coming to a close after a single season.

Variety reported the news, revealing that staff members were told the show would not return to production after a planned hiatus.

However, new episodes will continue through May because the show shot so many installments in advance.

The series struggled to attract a big enough audience to continue,

“It’s never easy to cancel a production with clear potential, but after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon,” Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of the chat show’s producer/distributor Debmar-Mercury, said in a statement.

“We plan to offer viewers original episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season. Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures.”

Cannon will continue to host FOX's The Masked Singer and VH1's Wild 'N Out, both of which will be shooting fresh installments in the coming weeks.

News of the cancellation comes just days after it was announced that fellow daytime TV shows Judge Jerry and The Good Dish had both been canceled.

Last month, it was announced that The Wendy Williams Show would be canceled following its current season and replaced with a new show headlined by Sherri Shepherd.

Ellen DeGeneres will also be wrapping up her talk show this year, so the daytime TV landscape will look very different in the fall.

Jennifer Hudson recently closed a deal to host her own daytime talk show in the fall.

“I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living,'” Hudson said in a statement.

“People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning — 20 years ago — and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all."

"I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return."

"And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!”

