Obi-Wan Kenobi Teaser Trailer Reintroduces Iconic Character ... With a Killer Plot

The long-gestating Obi-Wan Kenobi seemed like it would never see the light of day at one point.

Now, the series is just over two months away, and we have a teaser trailer.

Cool, right?

Ewan McGregor will headline the project, reprising the iconic role.

Hayden Christensen is also returning as Darth Vader, meaning we have a lot to look forward to.

Christensen is also attached to star in the upcoming Ahsoka series, so there will be a lot of Darth Vader in the near future.

"The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat - the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader," reads the official logline.

Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

The limited series is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.

The teaser trailer is filled with tension, showcasing Obi-Wan's life, and how there is a desperate search to find him.

It certainly looks like it's appealing to an older audience than the previous Disney+ Star Wars fare, and that's not a bad thing.

Disney+ has not revealed the age rating for the new series, but the service will be introducing parental controls later this month when Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and the rest of the Marvel-Netflix live-action series join its service.

Other Star Wars entries on tap include Ahsoka, Andor, Lando, The Acolyte, and The Mandalorian Season 3.

Disney+ has been doubling down on content from some of its biggest brands since its launch in 2019.

Check out the official teaser below, and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.