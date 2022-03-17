Resident Evil: Netflix Sets Summer Premiere for Live-Action Series

Are you ready to go back to where it all began?

Netflix on Thursday confirmed that its live-action TV adaptation of Resident Evil will touch down later this year.

The highly-anticipated series has landed a July 14 premiere date.

"Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures," reads the logline.

"In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."

The eight-episode series stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nuñez.

The series comes from Supernatural EP Andrew Dabb.

“Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time," said Dabb in a statement when Netflix placed a series order.

"I'm incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world."

"For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before."

Resident Evil has been a huge franchise since the 1990s with the release of the original videogame on the Playstation 1.

The franchise remains huge, with the most recent release, Resident Evil Village, drawing strong sales and reviews.

There was also a movie series starring Milla Jovovich, as well as CGI movies, and plenty of other avenues to keep the franchise alive.

All eyes will be on the series to see if it can breathe new life into the franchise.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.