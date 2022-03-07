Russian Doll: Season 2 Finally Gets a Premiere Date at Netflix

It's been over three years since Russian Doll dropped on Netflix, and while the show landed a renewal quickly, we're still waiting on Russian Doll Season 2.

Thankfully, Netflix dropped some good news Monday...

Russian Doll Season 2 will premiere in its entirety Wednesday, April 20.

What's more, the streaming service also dropped some plot details.

"Set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality’s time loop together, season two of Russian Doll will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens," the official description reads.

"Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations."

"At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out."

The award-winning show returns with Lyonne serving as showrunner and executive producer,.

Russian Doll is also executive produced by Alex Buono, Amy Poehler (Paper Kite Productions), Leslye Headland, Lilly Burns (Jax Media), Tony Hernandez (Jax Media), Dave Becky (3 Arts), Kate Arend (Paper Kite Productions), Regina Corrado, and Allison Silverman.

A new teaser shared by Netflix also confirms that things will be in full swing again when the series debuts.

“When the universe f–ks with you, let it,” Nadia shares after walking out of a grave, falling through the air, and falling down a larger than life staircase.

The time loop appears to be even twistier than ever, which should make for stellar TV.

The second season also introduces Schitt's Creek veteran Annie Murphy into the fold in an undisclosed role.

Check out the full teaser below, and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Has the wait between seasons been too long?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.