Scott Bakula Joins NBC Pilot Unbroken

Scott Bakula is closing in on a return to the small screen.

The NCIS: New Orleans veteran has joined the cast of NBC's drama pilot Unbroken from Shaun Cassidy.

The series follows a trio of rival ranch families.

"Three dynastic ranch families on the central coast of California make love and war in a passionate struggle to survive, ultimately setting the stage for a group of fiercely determined young women to win big for all at the National Championship of Rodeo," reads the logline.

The Quantum Leap star is set as Ash Holleran, a retired saddle bronco rodeo champion who is trying to keep his California ranch in family hands.

Deadline says that Ash's neighbors are determined to cut into his property, and the family wants to navigate this tough road together.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Shaun Cassidy and NBC," Bakula said in a statement.

"Shaun has created a rich and complicated world, led by a patriarch struggling to hold on to his family's 100-year-old ranch while managing a variety of surprises."

"He wrote a great pilot script that touches on many relevant issues of today, yet has deep roots in Americana."

"It's a character I haven't played before, and I can't wait to get back in the saddle again."

NBC officially picked up the pilot earlier this year, and the cast also includes Anna Wood, Amanda Payton, Delon de Metz, and Oluniké Adeliyi.

News of Bakula's casting seemingly pours cold water over his potential involvement in the Quantum Leap reboot.

There were rumblings that Bakula could appear in some capacity, but it will all come down to whether the star wants to return to that universe.

Both shows are at pilot stage, too, so one or both of them might not land a series order.

Bakula is coming off a seven-season run on NCIS: New Orleans.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.