Teen Wolf Movie Casts Derek's Son as Two More Original Stars Set to Return!

No Derek, no problem!

Paramount+ dropped a flurry of casting announcements for its in-production Teen Wolf Movie on Friday afternoon.

Of the announcements, the biggest shocker is that Derek Hale's son, Eli Hale, will be a part of the drama.

Teen Wolf Season 3 Cast

Vince Mattos has landed the role, but there's still no confirmation on whether Tyler Hoechlin will return.

Speaking of the Hale family, Ian Bohen has closed a deal to return as Peter Hale.

Bohen is currently starring opposite Hoechlin on Superman & Lois, and that might be the closest thing to a reunion between the two stars we'll be getting.

Ian Bohen Attends Paramount Premiere

Khylin Rhambo is also returning as Mason Hewitt, while new cast members include Amy Lin Workman as Hikari Zhang and Nobi Nakanishi as Deputy Ishida.

The cast of the movie includes Posey as Scott, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Hennig as Malia, Crystal Reed as Allison, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, and Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski.

Also returning is JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar.

Tyler Posey and Linden Ashby on Teen Wolf Movie Set

Dylan O'Brien and Arden Cho will not be back.

O'Brien confirmed the news earlier this month in an interview.

It was a difficult decision,” the actor said in an interview with Variety.

“A lot went into it," the star added of the decision.

Shelley Hennig on Teen Wolf Movie Set

“The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me."

"A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged," reads the logline for the project.

"The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night."

Dylan Sprayberry and Tyler Posey On Set - Teen Wolf

"But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced."

What are your thoughts on the latest casting announcements?

Hit the comments below.

