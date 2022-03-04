The Big Leap Canceled After One Season at FOX

at .

The Big Leap has performed for the last time at FOX.

The feel-good dramedy has been canceled after one season, Deadline reports.

The project is inspired by the UK docuseries Big Ballet and follows a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake.

Gabby's Joy -tall - The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 11

What this group of underdogs lack in dance training, they make up for with their edge, wit, and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold.

It was a modern tale about second chances and chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours.

The cast included Scott Foley, Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels, Piper Perabo, and Teri Polo.

While the show was one of the most well-received broadcast dramas in years, it failed to catch on in traditional ratings.

Arriving on Time -tall - The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 11

The Big Leap Season 1 averaged just 1.3 million viewers and a 0.2 rating among adults 18-49.

The show was also given a strong lead-in (9-1-1), but it was obvious the shows were not compatible from the get-go.

Ratings were likely the key factor in the cancellation, probably due to the low retention from its lead-in.

FOX recently launched The Cleaning Lady, which has performed considerably better in live + same-day ratings (3.2 million/0.5 rating).

Brittany's Secret -tall - The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 11

Still, FOX met with the team behind The Big Leap to hear their pitch for Season 2, but unfortunately, it will not be made.

Deadline also reports that Our Kind of People, a fellow FOX freshman drama, could land a surprise freshman season.

The outlet reports that it has had a strong showing on FOX's streaming service Tubi.

FOX has renewed The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, The Great North, and Family Guy.

Gabby's Game Face -tall - The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 11

9-1-1, 9-1-1 Lone Star, The Cleaning Lady, and The Resident are locks for renewal.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , , ,

The Big Leap Quotes

Monica: You know when I feel the way you're feeling, there's a little mantra I love to say to pull myself out of it.
Nick: Yeah? What is it?
Monica: Get up you stupid little bitch, you'll do whatever is asked of you, and you won't get any food or water until the job is done!

Stop saying I got fired. It's not accurate. The auto industry shipped my job to Mexico, and there was a global pandemic. From a bat! A bat killed all of our grandparents! How is that my fault?

Mike

The Big Leap

The Big Leap Photos

Producing King -tall - The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 11
Gabby's Joy -tall - The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 11
Producing the Finale -tall - The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 11
Plots and Plans - The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 11
Brittany's Secret -tall - The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 11
Arriving on Time -tall - The Big Leap Season 1 Episode 11
  1. The Big Leap
  2. The Big Leap Canceled After One Season at FOX