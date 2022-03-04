The Big Leap Canceled After One Season at FOX

The Big Leap has performed for the last time at FOX.

The feel-good dramedy has been canceled after one season, Deadline reports.

The project is inspired by the UK docuseries Big Ballet and follows a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show that builds to a live production of Swan Lake.

What this group of underdogs lack in dance training, they make up for with their edge, wit, and desire to reimagine an iconic story to fit their own mold.

It was a modern tale about second chances and chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours.

The cast included Scott Foley, Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Raymond Cham Jr., Mallory Jansen, Kevin Daniels, Piper Perabo, and Teri Polo.

While the show was one of the most well-received broadcast dramas in years, it failed to catch on in traditional ratings.

The Big Leap Season 1 averaged just 1.3 million viewers and a 0.2 rating among adults 18-49.

The show was also given a strong lead-in (9-1-1), but it was obvious the shows were not compatible from the get-go.

Ratings were likely the key factor in the cancellation, probably due to the low retention from its lead-in.

FOX recently launched The Cleaning Lady, which has performed considerably better in live + same-day ratings (3.2 million/0.5 rating).

Still, FOX met with the team behind The Big Leap to hear their pitch for Season 2, but unfortunately, it will not be made.

Deadline also reports that Our Kind of People, a fellow FOX freshman drama, could land a surprise freshman season.

The outlet reports that it has had a strong showing on FOX's streaming service Tubi.

FOX has renewed The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, The Great North, and Family Guy.

9-1-1, 9-1-1 Lone Star, The Cleaning Lady, and The Resident are locks for renewal.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.