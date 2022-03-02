The Bold and the Beautiful Renewed for Two Seasons as CBS Plans Impressive 35th Anniversary Celebration

CBS is keeping one of the sudsiest daytime soaps around.

The Bold and the Beautiful has been picked up for two additional seasons, keeping it on the air through the 2023-24 TV season.

Additionally, the show is set to celebrate its 35th anniversary this month, and it will do so in fine fashion.

On Thursday, March 24, (1:30-2:00 PM, ET/12:30-1:00 PM, PT), the series will air a special standalone episode dedicated to Brooke Logan and five of her true loves.

Fan favorites and former cast members Jack Wagner, who played Nick Marone from 2003 to 2012, and Winsor Harmon, who played Thorne Forrester from 1996 to 2016, return for this can’t-miss episode.

According to CBS, John McCook, Don Diamont (Bill Spencer), and Thorsten Kaye (Ridge Forrester) are also featured.

“35 years ago, I would have never imagined what was in store,” said Bradley P. Bell, executive producer, and head writer.

“Since our premiere in 1987, it’s been a fantastic journey and incredible experience for all of us."

"We would not be here if not for the invaluable support of CBS and our millions of fans around the globe for their loyalty and support.”

In honor of the show's legacy, CBS also touted some of the impressive statistics the series has racked up over its time on the air:

- 8,734 episodes

- 393,750 pages of dialogue memorized by the cast

- 100 weddings…including a few that were canceled and interrupted!

- 23 babies born on screen

- 1,700 sets created by the art department

- 1,793 cans of hairspray and 415 tubes of lipstick used by B&B’s Emmy Award-winning hair and makeup departments

- 100 Daytime Emmy Award wins; 306 nominations

- The show has shot in 14 cities in 11 international countries.

Very cool, right?

What are your thoughts on the renewal and celebrations for the big milestone?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.