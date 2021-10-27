Bold and the Beautiful Recasts Taylor With Soap Vet Krista Allen

Dr. Taylor Hayes is making her way back to The Bold and the Beautiful, but there's a big catch.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Krista Allen (Days of Our Lives) is set to join the cast of the daytime soap, replacing Hunter Tylo in the role.

Allen's first episode is set to air on December 10, and it sounds like there will be a lot of soapy goodness on the horizon for longtime fans!

Tylo first appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful in 1990, and the actress exited for good in 2019.

But there was no big exit for the character of Taylor. The series explained her absence by saying she was doing missionary work in another country.

That was a low-key exit for a soap. These shows tend to have outlandish twists that shake things up when you least expect them.

Still, it's nice to know we'll be checking back in with the character, even if Hunter Tylo is not set for a comeback.

The outlet states that the show wanted the original star back, but the actress was not interested.

Tylo spent a long time on the show, so it's not hard to believe she wanted to some time away.

As for Allen, she is no stranger to primetime soaps, having played Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives from 1996-99.

Additional TV credits also include Baywatch, Friends, The X-Files, Frasier, 9-1-1, and Significant Mother.

Allen is set to start shooting B&B in Los Angeles on October 28.

Soap opera recasts are not new.

Due to them being on for decades, cast members come and go, and when the show is revisiting someone from the past, the original star is not always available.

Sometimes recasts work well, but other times, they do not. We'll need to tune in to see how this pans out when Allen makes her highly-anticipated debut.

What are your thoughts on this recast?

Are you on board?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.