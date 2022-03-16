The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sets Finale Date

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming to an end.

That much we've known for months.

And now, Deadline has revealed when the series finale of the hit daytime talk show will air.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, May 26!

As for who will be stopping by the series during its final two months on the air, the outlet revealed that First Lady Michelle Obama, Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Serena Williams, and Zac Efron will be guests.

They join Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Gwen Stefani, David Letterman, Diane Keaton, Kim Kardashian, and DeGeneres’ wife, Portia de Rossi.

Deadline also revealed that staff members will receive "bonuses" when the show concludes.

The series will wrap just under a year after its conclusion was announced to The Hollywood Reporter.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres explained to the outlet of the decision.

News of the conclusion comes after a rough few years for both Ellen and her show as allegations of her fostering a toxic workplace came to light.

In September 2020, DeGeneres apologized to fans on the show.

"I learned that things happened here that never should have happened," DeGeneres said.

"I take that very seriously, and I want to say I'm so sorry to the people that were affected."

"I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power, and I realize that with that comes responsibility. I take responsibility for what happens at my show."

At the time, the host wanted the beginning of the new season to be a "new chapter" for herself and the long-running show.

But, the ratings took a hit following the allegations, and the future of the show was called into question.

The numbers were not terrible in comparison to other shows, but it sounds like DeGeneres wanted to distance herself from the show following the allegations.

What are your thoughts on the series finale date?

Will you tune in?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.