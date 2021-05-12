Ellen DeGeneres Stuns Fans, Announces End of Talk Show

Ellen DeGeneres is saying goodbye to her talk show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star revealed that the upcoming nineteenth season will its last.

The show will end for good in 2022.

DeGeneres broke the news to her staff earlier this week and is set to open up about the decision on Thursday's episode to Oprah Winfrey.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres explained to the outlet of the decision.

“Although all good things must come to an end, you still have hope that truly great things never will,”Warner Bros.’ Unscripted TV President Mike Darnell, said of the end, but THR notes that he wanted the star to reconsider.

He characterizes the series as “an absolute phenomenon,” because of its impressive run and said that it solidified itself “as the premiere destination for both superstars and incredible heartfelt human-interest stories.”

The end of the series comes after a year that put the show's future in doubt as allegations about misconduct on the show came to light.

A BuzzFeed News article broke last summer, and it detailed allegations of a toxic workplace. This article triggered an internal investigation into the show.

Top executives were subsequently ousted from the show, with Ellen touching on what happened in her first episode back in September.

"I learned that things happened here that never should have happened," DeGeneres said.

"I take that very seriously and I want to say I'm so sorry to the people that were affected."

"I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power and I realize that with that comes responsibility. I take responsibility for what happens at my show."

At the time, the host said the new season marked a "new chapter" for herself and the show.

She also touched on the reports that the person people see on TV is not consistent with how she acts in real life.

"I am that person that you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things."

Before that episode airing, Ellen apologized to her staffers during a Zoom town hall, tackling reports that she was not approachable in the workplace.

"I’m a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and try to learn from my mistakes," she said.

"I care about each and every one of you. I am grateful for each and every one of you. I feel like I’ve kind of let the ball drop a bit because I’m focused on the show, I go in and I do the show, and I’ve just let everybody to do their jobs – to run different departments," she said.

"And it just became a well-oiled machine, and I think that is the problem."

The future of the show has been in doubt ever since the allegations came to light, but ratings are also down.

The New York Times revealed in March that the series had lost over a million viewers over the course of its 18th season.

The series did return with decent ratings, but it seems that was only to see how DeGeneres addressed the scandal.

The episode in question drew the highest ratings of any season opener in the last four years, but the numbers dipped to around 1.5 million thereafter and even further in recent weeks.

Over the same time period in the previous season, Ellen averaged a much more robust 2.6 million viewers.

