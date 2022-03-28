The Full Monty: Disney+ & Hulu Order TV Series With Original Stars Robert Carlyle and Tom Wilkinson

The Full Monty is getting another shot at the limelight.

Deadline is reporting that the hit 1997 movie is getting the TV series treatment.

A limited series has been ordered, and it will bring back the original cast of the movie, including Robert Carlyle and Tom Wilkinson.

Production is already underway in Sheffield and Manchester.

Hulu has the rights to the project in the U.S., while Disney+ will air the series globally through its Star platform.

The series picks up 25 years after the events of the movie, with a group of unemployed men trying their hand at stripping to make extra cash.

Simon Beaufoy, the original screenwriter, is reteaming with producer Uberto Pasolini for the project.

Alma’s Not Normal director Andrew Chaplin and No Offence’s Catherine Morshead have taken on directing duties from Peter Cattaneo.

“Twenty-five years ago Simon introduced us to a group of funny, fearless and resilient unemployed working-class men from Sheffield and the world fell in love with them,” said EP Lee Mason.

“We’re therefore delighted to reunite the original cast for this brand-new series on Disney+, to catch up with these iconic characters.”

Carlyle will return as Gaz, Mark Addy as Dave, Lesley Sharp as Jean, Hugo Speer as Guy, Paul Barber as Horse, Steve Huison as Lomper, Wim Snape as Nathan, and Wilkinson as Gerald.

Beaufoy said of the project: "We're chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again - now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets and assorted hangers-on - to see what life in Sheffield is like 25 years on."

