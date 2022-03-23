The Offer Trailer Dramatizes the Struggle to Make The Godfather: 'This Is Not Just Some Gangster Movie'

Are you ready to witness the struggle to get The Godfather movies made?

Paramount+ today revealed the official trailer and key art for its original limited event series The Offer, based on Oscar®-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-before-seen experiences of making The Godfather.

The highly-anticipated series will premiere on Thursday, April 28, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S.

The first three episodes of the 10-episode-long series will be available to stream at launch.

Following the premiere, the remaining seven episodes will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays.

The series stars Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, Burn Gorman as Charles Bluhdorn, Colin Hanks as Barry Lapidus, and Patrick Gallo as Mario Puzo.

The trailer certainly showcases the hurdles faced to get one of the most iconic movie franchises off the ground.

The Godfather was released in cinemas on March 24,1972, becoming an enormous success story in the process.

It grossed more than $130 million, and picked up some big awards.

The trilogy has since been remastered and a 4K release has been confirmed for the 50th anniversary of the first movie.

From Paramount Television Studios, the 10-episode event series is written and executive produced by Nikki Toscano (Hunters), who serves as showrunner, and created and written by Oscar- and Emmy-nominated writer Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora, The Player).

In addition to Tolkin and Toscano, two-time Oscar winner Albert S. Ruddy (Million Dollar Baby, The Longest Yard, Hogan’s Heroes), Miles Teller, Russell Rothberg and Leslie Greif, who also developed the series, serve as executive producers alongside Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman), who also directed the first block of the series.

Check out the full trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.