The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Enlists Euphoria's Javon Walton

Euphoria's loss is The Umbrella Academy's gain.

Just days after Javon Walton officially exited Euphoria, Netflix has confirmed the rising star has landed an exciting role on The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

“I heard a rumor… that Javon Walton is joining the cast of Umbrella Academy Season 3 — and I’m happy to confirm that it is true!” Netflix wrote in a tweet on Tuesday, March 1.

There were rumors in advance of the official announcement from the streaming service, but it was likely to conceal what happened to Walton's Ashtray on Euphoria Season 2 Episode 8 -- the season finale.

The HBO teen drama shocked fans everywhere when Ashtray was gunned down in brutal fashion during a police raid.

Walton revealed this week in an interview with Variety that his character was not supposed to get shot in the original draft of the finale script.

"It was Fez that was supposed to get shot at first, which is crazy."

"And then, like a day before, they changed the storyline to me getting shot."

However, the young star does not want fans to rule out the possibility that Ashtray survived.

"There’s definitely hope for Ashtray to still be alive. Because if there’s somebody who could take a bullet in the show, it’s Ashtray," the star continued in the interview with Variety.

"Ashtray is one badass kid. He’s not playing around. I believe he has a shot about being around for Season 3."

If there's one thing we know about Euphoria, it's that the show has bonkers twists that keep fans tuned in ever single week.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is set to begin this year on Netflix, with returning stars confirmed to be Elliot Page (as Vanya), Tom Hopper (as Luther), David Castañeda (as Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (as Allison), Robert Sheehan (as Klaus), and Aidan Gallagher (as Number Five).

What are your thoughts on the new role for Javon?

Are you excited for The Umbrella Academy Season 3?

Hit the comments below.

