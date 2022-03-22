Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 5 Episode 11

Did the 118 manage to save a family?

On 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 11, someone attached a pipe bomb to a pickup truck that had a young family on board.

A Freaky Scene - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Eddie had a rough transition into his new job, but he had plenty of support.

Elsewhere, Bick made an impulsive relationship decision.

Hen tried to welcome her new partner with open arms, but there was a lot going on.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 11 Quotes

May: Hey, Bobby. Sorry, I’m late.
Bobby: You’re not late. We’re gonna sit down as soon as I get changed.
May: Oh, great.
Bobby: I want to hear all about work over dinner.
May: You mean you wanna know how Eddie’s doing.
Bobby: Well, how is he?

Hen: Alright, up we go, Monday.
Jonah: Name’s Jonah. And you know that. Why do you keep calling me Monday?
Hen: Cuz there’s a new one of you every shift. To me, you’re Monday.

9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 11 Photos

Up Close & Personal - Tall - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 11
A Freaky Scene - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 11
Awake All Night - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 11
A Tense Call - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 11
Calling For Assistance - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 11
Athena Investigates - 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 11
