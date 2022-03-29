Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 1 Episode 6

at .

Did Simone manage to navigate big changes?

On All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 6, Baby Shay arrived in town, but a surprise guest left her reeling.

Unhappy Surprise. - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Damon struggled on the field, and he realized that new drama could threaten the strides he made with his mother.

Elsewhere, J.R. returned home to get to the bottom of what was going on with his parents.

Watch All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch All American: Homecoming online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 6 Quotes

Tina: it's a shame the adopted mom and Shay couldn't stay for dinner.
Simone: She has a name. It's Shanelle.

You just told me you were splitting up and now you're selling the house? You're not even going to see a marriage counselor. You're just done. Just like that?

JR

All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 6

All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 6 Photos

Confronting JR - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 6
Unhappy Surprise. - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 6
Excited Simone - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 6
Not Giving Up - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 6
Brooding - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 6
Friends Again - All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 6
  1. All American: Homecoming
  2. All American: Homecoming Season 1
  3. All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 6
  4. Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 1 Episode 6