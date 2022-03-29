Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Did Simone manage to navigate big changes?

On All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 6, Baby Shay arrived in town, but a surprise guest left her reeling.

Meanwhile, Damon struggled on the field, and he realized that new drama could threaten the strides he made with his mother.

Elsewhere, J.R. returned home to get to the bottom of what was going on with his parents.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.