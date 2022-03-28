All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Family Affair

Growing pains are hard, especially when you're going up against your family.

Many of our favorite Bringston University students dealt with changes and family drama in All American: Homecoming Season 1 Episode 6.

We've known Simone has had issues with her mom since she arrived in Beverly Hills, but we finally the history behind it.

There was lots of resentment between Tina Hicks and her sister Amara and her daughter Simone. Tina felt resentful that she dropped out of law school so that Amara could finish college, but in her eyes, Amara wasn't living up to her full potential.

The sisters argued about that, and Tina interfering in Amara's love life. Since Tina couldn't control Amara's life, she became overly controlling with her daughter's life. In the process, she pushed Simone away.

Tina believed she was owed recognition for her law career, and she used Simone and pretended to make amends so that a photographer could capture an impulsive hug.

Poor Simone was horrified that her mom would bribe her with the room and board money if she would be in that magazine piece with her. Tina felt that she did her good deed and the world owed her, but her daughter got stuck paying the price.

Tina appeared jealous that Simone was so close to baby Shay and his adoptive family.

Tina: it's a shame the adopted mom and Shay couldn't stay for dinner.

Simone: She has a name. It's Shanelle.

It hurt that her daughter wanted nothing to do with her, but she realized how much she had messed up.

Tina finally apologized sincerely. At least we didn't see any cameras around this time.

Though wary, Simone agreed to try again if her mom acknowledged Shay as her grandson. He's such a cute baby. How could anyone not love him?

Damon's mom came to watch his first game purely as a mom and a spectator. She could see something was off instantly. He threw an angry tantrum, which worried both his mom and the coach.

When Damon mentioned he hadn't spoken to Simone or JR in over a week, she questioned what happened to make him that angry with his best friends.

Ho cute was Damon with baby Shay? He was the baby whisperer when no one else could get the baby to stop crying. All Damon had to do was walk him around and silence.

That worried Simone, though since she was scared her son was starting to forget her. Poor Damon wanted clarity about his birth parents but didn't want to hurt his mom.

That is such a tough spot for an adoptee to be in. You appreciate the love your adoptive parents gave you, but there is this longing for identity that only finding your birth parents will help.

Damon's mom was a class act, though. While it may have hurt or shocked her, she didn't let that show. She agreed to ask Damon's dad more info about the adoption if it would help her son.

JR did not have a pleasant trip home. First, he learned that his parents had already sold the house.

Did JR ever like baseball, or was it something he did only to get his dad's attention? He quit quickly, and his dad is more upset that he left than JR.

It's very telling that JR's mom warned him not to shut their son out as he shut her out. What did she do that her soon-to-be-ex-husband can't forgive?

The baseball team also had to deal with JR's absence, which was half the reason for Damon's tantrum.

The coach assigned Damon and Santiago to do a fundraiser so that they would learn to work together.

By the end of the night, they had more respect for each other and acted more like teammates.

Keisha had always lived in her mom's shadow since she promised her that she would become a doctor when she was a little girl.

Since she's thrown herself into choreographing dance competitions and dancing in them, Keisha started avoiding her father. She didn't want to disappoint him.

Keisha was good at practicing medicine, but she didn't enjoy it. Dancing and choreography were her passion.

Cam taught her that she could be good at both or great at one she was passionate about.

He gave her the nudge she needed to tell her father the truth.

Like many parents, he saw dancing and choreography as a fun hobby, not a professional career. He looked so betrayed.

I felt for Keisha when her dad said that her mom would be disappointed in her. That was so harsh and had to cut deep.

Hopefully, Keisha's dad will come to one of her performances soon and see how talented she is, and the two of them will reconcile.

When the DNA tests come back, do you think it will say that Damon and JR are related? Will Damon and Simone's new truces with their mothers last?

When do you think we'll see Keisha perform again? Chime in below in the comments.

