Watch Big Sky Online: Season 2 Episode 10

Did Ren ruin the plan?

On Big Sky Season 2 Episode 10, it was all hands on deck to get Jag into custody.

Tubb Works - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Ronald and Scarlett worked together to find safety in a new environment.

Elsewhere, Cassie and Lindor discovered the aftermath at the ranch and reluctantly worked with a familiar face.

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 10 Quotes

Phoebe: You're going to die. I had a dream about it.
Ronald: None of my dreams ever came true. My mother always said it's a sin to talk about your dreams. She called them dirty movies.

Tubb: So, the cartel did come looking for their drugs and money.
Jenny: You want these bodies to stop dropping? I think this T-Lock is the key.
Tubb: Let's hope you're right.

Big Sky Season 2 Episode 10 Photos

Jag Plots - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 10
Tubb Works - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 10
Jag & Dhruv Listen - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 10
Guns Loaded - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 10
Shades On - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 10
Staying Undercover - Big Sky Season 2 Episode 10
