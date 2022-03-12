Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 16

How did the family come together on the 250th episode?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 16, Frank, Baker, Garrett, and Gormley experienced feelings of guilt after a shocking event.

Meanwhile, Eddie, Danny, and Baez investigated a man's murder after Eddie and her partner responded to an altercation between the victim and a neighbor.

Elsewhere, Anthony found himself at a crossroads after landing a coveted job offer.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.