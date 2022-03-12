Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 12 Episode 16

at .

How did the family come together on the 250th episode?

On Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 16, Frank, Baker, Garrett, and Gormley experienced feelings of guilt after a shocking event.

A Surprise Release / Tall - Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Eddie, Danny, and Baez investigated a man's murder after Eddie and her partner responded to an altercation between the victim and a neighbor.

Elsewhere, Anthony found himself at a crossroads after landing a coveted job offer.

Watch Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 16 Online

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 16 Quotes

Anthony: You're pulling my chain. You've been here 100 years and you're all we investigators know.
Charlie: It's the 100 years I've got a problem with.
Anthony: But if you go, they'll put some yahoo in this chair who doesn't know his ass from his elbow.
Charlie: Actually, I think the new guy is going to be pretty good. You have a lot in common with him.
Anthony: I'm 57 years old. I can't do this anymore.
Charlie: It's you, numbnuts.

Eddie: This has to stop. We can't keep coming here to break up fights.
Man: Then he'll have to move.

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 16

Blue Bloods Season 12 Episode 16 Photos

