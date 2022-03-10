Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 9 Episode 15

Did the team manage to save one of their own?

Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 15 kicked off with high drama as a familiar face was left in danger.

Halstead quickly switched gears to make sure he had everyone following through with the plan.

Meanwhile, Voight's leadership was called into question after a very public event.

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.