Watch Family Guy Online: Season 20 Episode 13

Did Peter get the correct lawyer?

On Family Guy Season 20 Episode 13, he asked Brick Baker to represent him against his new neighbor ... who turned out to be Brick.

Meanwhile, Brian and Stewie became lobstermen and saved Rupert from the perils of the great deep.

In the process, they learned a stunning secret.

