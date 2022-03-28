Watch Family Guy Online: Season 20 Episode 16

Did Lois go too far?

On Family Guy Season 20 Episode 16, Lois got hooked on Brian's painkillers.

As Brian suffered due to an injury, the rest of the family tried to understand what had changed with Lois.

Meanwhile, Cleveland ended up with the neighborhood hot spot, and everyone had questions about how he managed to get it.

Elsewhere, Peter made a bad call that threatened to derail his career.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.