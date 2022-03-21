Watch Killing Eve Online: Season 4 Episode 4

at .

Did Eve manage to take down the Twelve?

On Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 4, a shocking new lead left our heroine at an impasse.

Helene in Prison - Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Villanelle got her mojo back and set off on a deadly mission to get revenge.

Elsewhere, Carolyn discovered an old acquaintance in Cuba and decided to go rogue.

Who did not make it out alive?

Watch Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Killing Eve online right here via TV Fanatic.

Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 4 Quotes

Helene: Do you know what passion is? People think it’s sex, excitement, but the actual definition of passion is to suffer. That’s what it is about Villanelle, isn’t it?
Eve: You love this, don’t you? It delights you.
Helene: I think it delights you. This is what you want.

Carolyn: Isn’t it refreshing? To eat in silence? So many people are just bags of gas, expelling air when they have nothing of great worth to say.
Villanelle: Just farting from their mouths.

Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 4

Killing Eve Season 4 Episode 4 Photos

