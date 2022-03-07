Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 13 Episode 10

Who killed the scientist?

That was the big question on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 10 when the man helping the team was left in a body bag.

The team joined forces to find the missing technology when the threat of it falling into the wrong hands popped up.

Meanwhile, Kensi dropped a bombshell on Deeks.

How did it change their relationship?

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.