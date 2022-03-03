Watch Resident Alien Online: Season 2 Episode 6

Did Harry come into contact with one of his people?

On Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 6, he teamed up with Asta after a mysterious calling, but all hell broke loose.

Mountain Top Time - Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 6

As their mission to New York was almost rendered useless, they unearthed a shocking secret.

Meanwhile, things in the town continued to get weirder when a new face emerged.

Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 6 Quotes

Deputy, look. I appreciate mythical creatures; I really do. Well, except for mermaids. You know, where do they get off sittin' up on the rocks all high and mighty, expecting you to ask them out on a date. I mean, why they so stuck up? I mean, if you half fish, you gonna smell all like fish, you understand?

Mike

Mike: I'm just tired. You know, Cletus is in this humpin' phase. I had to spend half the night defendin' my easy char. Speakin' of, you know anything about gettin' stains out of couch cushions? I mean deep stains.
Ben: Nope. Know anything about gettin' disgusting images out of my head?

