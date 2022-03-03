Watch Resident Alien Online: Season 2 Episode 6

Did Harry come into contact with one of his people?

On Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 6, he teamed up with Asta after a mysterious calling, but all hell broke loose.

As their mission to New York was almost rendered useless, they unearthed a shocking secret.

Meanwhile, things in the town continued to get weirder when a new face emerged.

Use the video above to watch Resident Alien online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.