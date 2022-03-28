Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 7

at .

Did the Andrews home stand a chance?

On Riverdale Season 6 Episode 7, Archie rounded up a team to restore his home to its former glory.

Hermione Returns - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Jughead grappled with a new reality that threatened his future in the town.

Elsewhere, the possession of Cheryl continued to pose a huge threat for everyone.

Who figured out what was going on before it was too late?

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 7 Quotes

Jughead: Some things I can do as before: read, eat hamburgers, kiss Tabitha. But there are other things that I may never be able to do again. The fact of the matter is my world shattered. The question now was, how will I rebuild?

Veronica: My father, Hiram Lodge, is dead.
[The crowd murmurs]
Veronica: He died under mysterious violent circumstances. I’m fine, but please, rejoice! Riverdale’s Big Bad will be tormenting us no longer.

