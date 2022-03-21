Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 33 Episode 15

Did Bart become an influencer?

On The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 15, Bart made friends with an influencer who owned an ultra-cool skatewear band.

However, Homer made a shocking mistake that threatened to derail everything for the family.

Meanwhile, Marge was forced to pick between her husband and son following a huge argument.

Use the video above to watch The Simpsons online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.