Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 33 Episode 16

at .

Did Cletus and Brandine live happily ever after?

On The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 16, the pair found themselves having a resurge of passion as they learned details about each other.

Homer Leads a Rebellion - The Simpsons

Meanwhile, there was chaos in the Simpson household when someone created something offensive.

Elsewhere, Marge was reeled into a wicked plan that threatened to change many things.

Watch The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch The Simpsons online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,
  1. The Simpsons
  2. The Simpsons Season 33
  3. The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 16
  4. Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 33 Episode 16