Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 33 Episode 16

Did Cletus and Brandine live happily ever after?

On The Simpsons Season 33 Episode 16, the pair found themselves having a resurge of passion as they learned details about each other.

Meanwhile, there was chaos in the Simpson household when someone created something offensive.

Elsewhere, Marge was reeled into a wicked plan that threatened to change many things.

Use the video above to watch The Simpsons online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.