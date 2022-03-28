Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 9 Episode 4

at .

Did Elizabeth make the right call?

On When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 4, a flu bug ripped through the town, leaving lots of people sick.

Rosemary Goes on a Walk - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 4

However, Lucas offered to help out in a way that shocked Elizabeth.

Elsewhere, Rosemary indulged in a walk and found something that shocked her to the core.

Mille was caught off guard by something on the street.

Watch When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch When Calls the Heart online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 4 Quotes

Molly: I don't think I've found my true passion yet, not like you and Elizabeth have. What do you think about forensics?
Faith: Well, I think until we get this office in shape, you should stick with interior design.

Rosemary: Your interview didn't go well?
Lee: Michael has no plan! No vision for its future.
Rosemary: He said that?
Lee: Not in so many words.
Rosemary: What did he say?
Lee: Not so many words.
Rosemary: Well, it must be daunting becoming mayor.
Lee: Sweetheart, I like Michael. I like him very much. You know that. I just don't think he's cut out for this job.
Rosemary: In your opinion.
Lee: In my opinion. I should give him another chance. Thanks for reminding me.

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 4

When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 4 Photos

Plush Ride for Jack - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 4
Millie Watches the Street - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 4
Joseph Provides the Town Some Excitement - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 4
Community Service - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 4
Rosemary Goes on a Walk - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 4
Nabbing the Culprit - When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 4
  1. When Calls the Heart
  2. When Calls the Heart Season 9
  3. When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 4
  4. Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 9 Episode 4