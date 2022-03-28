Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 9 Episode 4

Did Elizabeth make the right call?

On When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 4, a flu bug ripped through the town, leaving lots of people sick.

However, Lucas offered to help out in a way that shocked Elizabeth.

Elsewhere, Rosemary indulged in a walk and found something that shocked her to the core.

Mille was caught off guard by something on the street.

Use the video above to watch When Calls the Heart online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.