When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 4 Review: Straight From the Heart

If there was a theme to When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 4, then it might have been about finding your passion.

A few people realized that perhaps their current role doesn't offer them the same satisfaction as they see from people like Elizabeth and Rosemary, who are thriving doing what they love.

Overall, it was a relatively sedate hour, and if you were going to miss one this season, this was the one to miss.

If you had looked at the publicity photos, you might have thought that the excitement surrounding Joseph apprehending someone in the street was a significant storyline.

Alas, it was not. It was a mere blip of a scene that made me wonder if Joseph, who had earlier complained about the workload at the mill since Lee is working at the Village Voice, might not be cut out for administrative work at all.

That's the first thing Millie thought as Joseph rustled through papers at the cafe. He surprised her by saying he was considering either asking for a raise (which makes sense) or buying into the business, so he had a more personal stake in it.

Both are fine suggestions, except for the fact that Joseph isn't enjoying the work. More money or a stake in the operation won't change that.

By contrast, Millie, too, wants to buy into the business she's helping to run, which is a splendid idea that speaks to her passion. She's an excellent cook with exciting ideas, and she is well-suited to the hospitality industry.

Bill might even be able to step back a little if he shared the business with Millie, allowing him to step more firmly into his love for justice.

Perhaps Joseph has a mind for it, as well.

He didn't hesitate to take off on foot, hunting down a young many with a damaged car. It matched the description of the one used in the hit-and-run perpetrated on Nathan and Newton, and Joseph made short order of the culprit without much assistance.

I don't know much about Mounties and how other non-Mounties fit into the law and justice in Canada, but it sure seems like Joseph might be passionate enough about it to look into it.

Do you think there will be more to the hit-and-run story?

It's a bizarre ending, if that's the end of it. It should have paired nicely to the theme of change for When Calls the Heart Season 9, offering a chance to address how automobiles will impact the small-town atmosphere, whether for safety reasons or aesthetics.

Surely, there was more to it than a way to bring May and Nathan closer. But, to that end, mission accomplished.

It didn't take long for Nathan to patch up his broken heart. If you don't watch When Calls the Heart online, he saw something in May the moment she arrived, and her patience with Newton and Nathan sure turned his head.

She's a great character so far, and I'm eager to see how her husband fits into the picture. It's so mysterious, and she's only dropping bits of information to Bill, and the show is giving us even less.

That allows us to get to know her in good time rather than feeling as though she's being pushed toward Nathan (which, given the season's promotional art, she was).

Lee was also at a crossroads working at the Village Voice. It's not easy to work under your wife, and he's eager to prove himself for something other than politics. But Rosemary knows he has a nose for it, and if anyone is going to discover Mike's capabilities as the new mayor, it's Lee.

As a guy without a plan, Mike's whole shtick is just a shtick, right? Lee's question to him was quite pertinent. Mike didn't run on a sound platform (fire safety? oh my), so understanding how he plans to address Hope Valley's interests shouldn't be swept under the rug.

But Mike merely talked about other platforms in a strange walk around the topic. On When Calls the Heart Season 9 Episode 3, he proclaimed he's an intelligent guy who deserves the benefit of the doubt.

Well, he's not going to win fans if he can't detail how he'll work within the framework of the mayor's office to address change, which is coming from all directions whether people like it or not.

It's also dawned on me that perhaps this storyline is meant to prove that Mike isn't the guy for the job, and with Lee's line of questioning, he'll decide to step down, and Lee will step into the role.

Stranger things have happened in politics. And it would also provide even more reason for Joseph to become a partner and not just an employee.

Elizabeth was forced to deal with Mr. Landis again, and he's just as irksome as ever. He was almost believable when he said he didn't want to make things difficult for Elizabeth, but he would handle his communication with more finesse if that were true.

Despite her obvious distress over his announcement that the school district wouldn't accept her out-of-district accreditation to teach Angela, he did not explain why they wouldn't accept it.

Heck, the odds are that the district doesn't even know how to teach children like Angela. They don't seem to understand how to work with any students.

That story also bled into Cooper's situation. He's all over the place and struggling to find his way.

But it's refreshing that he's a kid who speaks his mind and that what he says makes sense. He's right. Mr. Landis isn't a good man. We've already discussed that. And he does make things miserable for Angela and Elizabeth. Maybe gluing his hat to the table wasn't the right way to go about it, but at least he did something.

Minnie and Joseph still regret not doing something when Angela was denied treatment for her illness, leaving her blind. It's hard not to commend Cooper for trying to get his point across, even if in a little boy's way.

It was heartbreaking when he ran into Elizabeth's arms with a sob, apologizing for making things more difficult between her and Mr. Landis. That showed his internal struggle as much as it did when he assured his dad he'd never be understood.

Cooper: You'll never understand.

Cooper: You'll never understand.

Joseph: Well, I'll never stop trying to, and I'll always be here if you want to explain.

Cooper's journey is one of the best things to come from this season, and I can't wait to see what's next.

Finally, with a flu bug coursing through town, Elizabeth needed someone to care for Jack while she was at school. Lucas didn't hesitate to offer his assistance and, in doing so, proved himself even more to Elizabeth.

Lucas: How long were you listening?

Permalink: Long enough to know that I feel more for you than I realized.

First of all, Jack is adorable. He's a gregarious kid who obviously enjoys himself on set, which translates to Jack being a very happy little boy.

Lucas followed his lead by jumping right into games and laughter-inducing conversation. When Jack seemed a little fussy, Lucas was worried enough to take him to see Faith. In short, he will definitely be a good father, which wasn't lost on anyone who came in contact with the duo.

Elizabeth's students teased her about getting married, and even Rosemary walked behind Elizabeth humming the Wedding March. It's clear that it will happen, but pushing too fast isn't necessary. They've only just begun this part of their relationship.

I have faith that the writers know the best route for the characters.

What did you think of "Straight From the Heart"? I'd love to hear from you, so please drop me a comment below!

