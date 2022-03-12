What to Watch: Beyond the Edge, Welcome to Flatch, Below Deck Down Under

With many TV shows already premiered their latest seasons, the premieres slow down this coming week, but there's still a lot of TV to watch.

Scroll down to find out what you should be watching this coming week, TV Fanatics.

Saturday, March 12

8/7c Cruel Instruction

Lifetime knocks it out of the park with this Ripped From The Headlines film, shedding light on the horrific experience of two teenagers who attend a residential treatment program for young women, the stigmatization of mental illness, and exposes a corrupt and flawed system.

It’s a cracking watch that will bring to your tears and inspire, with exceptional performances by leads Kelcey Mawema and Morgan Taylor Campbell.

We’ve seen the film ahead of time and also had the privilege of speaking to Mawema, don’t forget to check out our exclusive interview ahead of the film.

Sunday, March 13

2/1c BAFTAS (BritBox)

For the first time ever, the BAFTAs will be airing live for US audiences!

The ceremony will no longer air on BBC America during primetime, instead, you can watch them LIVE on BritBox!

BritBox is a streaming service offering premium British content to subscribers everywhere.

7/6c Critic’s Choice Awards (TBS and The CW)

Award’s season really is in full swing!

The Critic’s Choice Awards are presented annually by the American-Canadian Critics Choice Association

They honor achievements in both film and television. Tune in to see the winners!

8/7c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

When last we saw Nathan, he was ready to be the victim of a head-on collision between a car and he and his beloved Newton.

It’s hard to believe anything good can come out of it, but this is Hope Valley we’re talking about, so there might be some surprises in store.

The premiere was light on Lucas and Elizabeth, but the preview below promises that was a temporary thing.

8/7c Power Book IV Force (Starz)

Things get real for Claudia as she makes a push to get dahlia out into the streets.

Meanwhile, Jenard wants to keep their eyes on Tommy and he asks D-Mack for help, while also looking to secure the future of CBI.

It’s another jam-packed, action-filled hour of the recently renewed series! You won’t want to miss it!

8/7c Killing Eve (BBC America)

Rejected by Eve, Villanelle seeks help elsewhere. Eve uncovers a name of The Twelve's top tier.

Carolyn discovers promising intel of her own, playing the game she’s forced to play brilliantly.

Meanwhile, we get to see more of Pam (Anjana Vasan).

9/8c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

A newborn child is found abandoned on a Navy ship.

Kensi and Deeks search for the mother on board before she dies of complications.

Nate (Peter Cambor) meets with Admiral Kilbride and learns about the CIA project from the '70s and '80s involving children.

9/8c Outlander (Starz)

Ian and Jamie butt heads over Jamie’s reluctance to pass along the Cherokee’s request for guns.

The tension between Fergus and Marsali dissipates as Marsali gives birth to their fourth child.

However, the joy is short-lived when a discovery is made.

9/8c FROM (Epix)

Now that Julie has chosen Colony House, she wonders if it was the right decision after all.

Meanwhile, her parents continue to struggle with their new reality, and Victor and Ethan go on an adventure in the woods.

If you were looking for some answers, this will definitely be the hour for you.

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

Remember that True Crime episode during the height of the pandemic? Yeah, well, they’re back at it again with a similar installment that will have a film crew interviewing all of Aaron Thorsen’s colleagues to get to who he really is.

Thorsen is the topic of discussion because of the documentary that’s coming out to give his side of things after he was wrongfully convicted of murdering his friend, but will his colleagues help his cause or hurt it?

10/9c S.W.A.T (CBS)

They’re bringing the action yet again with this exciting episode when the squad must jump into gear to catch a terminally-ill inmate who insists on settling some old scores before he dies.

And yes, it’ll involve explosions as everyone has to join forces with Hicks.

Meanwhile, the other lady in Hondo’s life, Nichelle, has a life-changing experience that threatens their relationship.

Monday, March 14

Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock TV)

Wow! TR drops the reformed act, and Eli could pay the price.

After catching TR buying heroin, Eli gets into an altercation with him… and becomes the latest Salem shooting victim.

If this week’s episodes are nearly as good as they seem from this trailer, Days of Our Lives will redefine must-watch TV.

8/7c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Mateo, Mateo, our dear, sweet Mateo! His former captain offers an opportunity that feels too good to be true.

Unfortunately, Mateo sets that aside when he concludes that Captain Tatum may be battling dementia, and it endangers the lives of his squad and those at 126.

And Paul is not well and on a tear that has his friends worried about him and his bond with Marjan.

9/8c Snowpiercer (TNT)

Talk about a rude awakening. Layton returns from his coma with a sense of doubt in himself AND the news that Melanie may be alive!

And the path to reunion never runs smooth. Poisonous volcanic fumes anyone?

With Wilford back in form, anything is possible! All aboard for another wild Snowpiercer ride!

8/7c All American (The CW)

After finally getting a handle on his football schedule, Spencer must figure out how to balance everything mentally before it costs him.

Billy is settling into his new role and finds inspiration from an unlikely source to fight for the job permanently. Olivia and Jordan go on a mission to find Olivia’s sponsor when she goes missing.

JJ introduces Asher to his coach with the hopes that he can get a student job with the team, but it turns out to be harder than expected. Meanwhile, Layla feels the pressure to step up her game in the music business.

9/8c All American: Homecoming (The CW)

Secrets come to the forefront during alumni weekend. Amara and Coach Marcus announce they are dating again, which heightens Simone’s suspicions.

JR has his own sususcions about Damon’s paternity when his parents visit as well.

An unexpected guest visits making things awkward for Simone and Damon.

9/8c The Gilded Age (HBO)

A trip to Newport brings all the drama as a rival appears to challenge Oscar for Gladys’s attention.

Marian makes her mind up about Mr. Raikes, but is he on the same page?

Armstrong’s suspicious of Peggy are at an all-time high – will she discover the truth, and what will Agnes have to say about it?

Mr. Russell attends the hearing without the support of his family. Will his legal troubles spell doom for Mrs. Russell’s ambitious plans?

Find out on the next episode of The Gilded Age!

9/8c The Cleaning Lady (FOX)

There are extremely high stakes on the Season 1 finale of The Cleaning Lady.

Arman must join forces with the FBI to protect himself and Thony, but will the sting to set up Hayak go through without hurting others?

Marco is tired of living in Las Vegas and wants to return to the Philippines, so what does this mean Thony and Luca? Watch all of the action on the season finale!

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

Shots fired! The war between Salen and Lim is getting serious, with Salen trying to fire all of the opposition and Lim refusing to give in.

Lim has plans to denounce Salen publicly, and Shaun decides to join her cause too.

What’s going to happen to the patients while Salen fights with the doctors?

10/9c The Endgame (NBC)

Elena is the Queen of mind games, and we are not worthy of her. Is that why you guys aren’t tuning in to this one? Boo, hiss!

When Elena is the mastermind, everyone else is a pawn, and the feds slowly realize that, but Val discovers the connection between Elena and her targets while making sense of her first-ever encounter with the woman.

Tuesday, March 15

9/8c This Is Us (NBC)

The final Big Three trilogy begins, and first up is Kevin!

The time-hopping drama explores how Kevin’s near-drowning as a child affects him throughout the years and his quest now to overcome those old fears and become the responsible father he yearns to become.

This is sure to be another tearjerker, so have the tissues handy.

Wednesday, March 16

8/7c Chicago Med (NBC)

Med’s Dylan Scott has been at the crossroads for a while, and it’s all coming to a head now.

After turning in a patient who appeared to be dealing, Scott found himself embroiled in an undercover operation, and now he’s going to have to decide if he’s going to be loyal to his medical oath or to the police department he thought he’d escaped.

We’d hate to lose him from Med, but is there any coming back from this?

9/10c Beyond the Edge (CBS)

A new reality series to air out of Survivor that sounds a lot like Survivor.

This time, however, we have celebrities competing.

Cool, right?

10/9c Astrid and Lilly Save the World (SYFY)

Lilly's nightmare monster comes to life during detention, during a breakfast club themed episode, woohoo!

While dealing with the monster, Lilly and Astrid are at odds.

Is fighting each other scarier than fighting monsters?

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

For those of you who haven’t been spoiled by this installment after an unfortunate leak, you can anticipate some serious awkwardness with this one.

Maggie and Gary are living their best lives after their reunion, but Cam turns to Gary to make sense of where things went wrong with Maggie.

Meanwhile, Theo catches Greta leaving their home and has some questions about Katherine’s new friend.

10/9c Chicago P.D. (NBC)

If you’ve been eager to jump back into the Los Temidos case with Voight’s informant, Anna, well you’re in luck.

After a shooting outside of Escano’s bakery, Voight pushes Anna to get closer to the organization so they can take him down once and for all.

But will it come at great cost to her?

10/9c Good Trouble (Freeform)

You won’t want to miss this hour of the Good Trouble that will likely have fans talking. Stef, Lena, and Jude drop by for a surprise visit, and some shocking truths come to light at the Coterie family dinner.

New guy, Joaquin, is digging into the Coterie, while Davia faces strife in her personal and work life.

But one thing is for sure, the Coterie will never be the same.

Thursday, March 17

Below Deck: Down Under (Peacock)

The hit franchise makes its way to Peacock with an Australia-set spinoff.

Aesha returns with an exciting promotion, and based on the first trailer, there will be a lot of drama.

Check it out below.

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

Despite the dangerous reception they’ve received in the Wake-Up World, Picard and his team arrive in Los Angeles 2024. How will the 21st-century look and feel to our travelers from the 25th?

How will they find the Watcher? Can they fix time? How will the Borg queen help or hinder their efforts? Tune in and find out!

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

The season finale is upon us, and the question remains, “Can Burnham choose duty to the Federation and the greater good over her love of Book?” (Personally, I’ll be PISSED if even a hair on Reno’s head is harmed.)

Time to deactivate the mistake that is Tarka, right? Can Species Ten-C save the day perhaps? However it plays out, it will be an edge-of-our-galaxy thrill ride!

8/7c Law & Order (NBC)

Law & Order takes on power and corruption in a big way!

When someone kills a judge, there’s no shortage of suspects. But no one’s talking and the cops can’t find a motive or proof of who did it.

This one sounds like another riveting storyline ripped straight out of the headlines, and the stakes will be even higher for Nolan and Marhoun once the cops make an arrest.

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

The enemy of my enemy is my friend and all that good stuff. Who would’ve ever imagined that Sullivan and Maya would team up to help one another out?

Sullivan opts to give Beckett an ultimatum about his drinking, while Maya wants to get back on track with her path to success and achievement.

Meanwhile, the team responds to an insane skydiving call.

9/8c Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

It’s a sexy, romantic hour of Grey’s Anatomy, you guys!

MerNick fans can rejoice when we get some sweet, sultry, romantic time with this polarizing couple and learn more about Nick and how terrified he is that he’s falling for Mer.

And for those Kaimelia fans, things are most certainly heating up for them as they grow more intimate in all the ways.

9/8c Legacies (The CW)

Lizzie continues to search for Jen with Aurora’s help.

Hope returns to the Salvatore School with news of the gods.

Ben further opens up to Jed about his family history, Jed falling for him even more.

Cleo worries about the aftereffects of Aurora stealing her inspiration.

9:30/08:30c Welcome to Flatch (FOX)

This remake of the hit British comedy, This Country, offers something for fans of the original and something for new fans.

Armed with a killer cast and witty one-liners, it follows a documentary crew as they attempt to capture life for young adults in a small midwestern town,

10:30/9:30c Single Drunk Female (Freeform)

On the Season 1 finale, so many decisions are made. Brit must decide whether or not to marry Joel before she reaches the alter.

Sam learns about Jame’s relapse and is worried about what that means for her recovery.

Come see if we’ll have wedding or not.

9/8c Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

SVU rarely goes for false accusation stories. But could this one be an exception?

When a woman claims a powerful CEO raped her, he says this is an elaborate scheme to destroy his power.

Is he lying to save himself or have the SVU team fallen for a scam?

10/9c Big Sky (ABC)

Is Ronald finally going down?

This episode is being touted as the final showdown between Ronald and everyone, but we’re not getting our hopes up just yet. We’ve been burned too many times before.

Besides learning Ronad’s fate, we’ll also see Ren and Jag team up, instead of being at odds.

10/9c Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

The last time Stabler went undercover, he almost forgot which side he was on, and it’s going to be even worse this time.

Now that he’s investigating a gang run by dirty cops, especially one involving an old friend, he’s finding himself with seriously divided loyalties.

Can anyone stop Stabler from going to the dark side?

Friday, March 18

Severance (Apple TV+)

Love and rebellion are in the air.

Both versions of Mark start to grow more suspicious of Lumon. Which one will find out the truth first?

A tentative alliance between Macro Data Refinement and Optics & Design offers hope and possibility..

A split-second decision by one of the team leads to unprecedented interference.

Meanwhile, Devon does some research of her own.

Things are shifting on an eventful episode of Severance.

8/7c The Blacklist (NBC)

The Task Force pursues the Chairman, who operates a dark web stock market trading shares of criminal organizations.

Red takes extreme measures to locate a tracking device, causing Ressler to spiral.

Cooper makes contact with his blackmailer.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.