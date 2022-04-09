9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: Athena To The Rescue!

Is there a stop sign bandit on the loose in Los Angeles?

You learn at a pretty young age what a stop sign is and its overall importance. Stop signs are as paramount to driving as the stoplight, and tragedy can strike if one gets vandalized or, worse yet, removed.

TV Fanatic got an exclusive clip ahead of 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 14, which shows Athena tending to a man struck by a vehicle. And the driver claims he didn’t see a stop sign, which begs the question, where was it?

If there’s someone you want on the scene during an emergency, it’s Athena Grant-Nash. She jumps right into the action, keeping calm and trying to assist the victim before help arrives.

The accident appears to occur in a residential neighborhood, with some bystanders milling around. But there’s one kid, in particular, hanging out nearby that catches Athena’s eye.

As you can see in the clip, the kid seems to be pretty distressed by the accident, and when Athena tries to get him to help, he freezes. He could be frozen by the severity of the situation, as there is a man with a severe injury a few feet away.

Or perhaps there’s something bigger at play here.

While Athena deals with the case of the disappearing stop signs, the 118 will have their hands full with an emergency involving a woman falling over a balcony.

And it will be all hands on deck to rescue the woman as she hangs high above the street below.

It’s been a little while since we’ve seen a ropes rescue, but the 118 is the most competent team there is, and they’ll be doing everything in their power to guide the victim to safety.

As we saw in the closing moments of 9-1-1 Season 5 Episode 13, Eddie explained to Buck the complicated feelings he’s been experiencing, and we’ll see the fallout from that conversation.

Eddie will seek help for his PTSD and survivor’s guilt, and hopefully, he will continue to lean on Buck.

We’ll also see a frightened Maddie, who's home in Los Angeles now and scared when Jee-Yun becomes ill.

It’s promising to be another busy hour of the hit drama, filled with the action set pieces the series is known for and the emotional elements that make it one of the most captivating series on the air.

Check out the exclusive clip above and hit us in the comments with all your thoughts.

You can watch 9-1-1 Mondays at 8/7c on FOX. And you can follow our weekly reviews at TV Fanatic.

