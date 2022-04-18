A Million Little Things Round Table: Should Anna and Greta Permanently Join the Friend Group?

Gary is healthy and happy!

The fun-filled A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 15 had Gary's good news about his lump, Anna and Greta's first group event, and more.

Join Laura Nowak, Christine Orlando, and Jack Ori as they discuss it all!

What would you grade the overall episode?

Laura: I'd give it an A. It felt very old-school.

Christine: I'll give it a B+. I enjoyed it because it gave us so many scenes with the entire friend group, but as I didn't expect Gary's cancer to return, I didn't feel the emotional pull I thought I should.

Jack: I'll give it an A-. I enjoyed all the scenes with the entire friend group, but I was irritated with Katherine's treatment of Eddie re: Anna drinking. Other than that, I thought it was a great episode.

Gary is cancer-free, and now he and Maggie are planning a move-in and baby. React!

Laura: I was very relieved that Gary is cancer-free. Sometimes, Maggie seems so much younger than the rest of the group, as I think they're in their early 40s.

I want to see them raise their own kid, but part of me wants them to get guardianship of Danny so he can stay in the States. We know both Maggie and Gary are good with kids.

Christine: Thank goodness! I didn't want to go through another cancer storyline because that type of angst is exhausting. It's time for Gary and Maggie to move forward with their lives, and if they both want to start a family, that's great.

However, considering they just got back together, it feels a little rushed. But then again, Maggie's doctor told her she only has so much time left to conceive, so maybe the time is now.

Jack: I felt like it's too soon to have a baby, as they JUST got back together. Then again, they both feel like they are living on borrowed time after Gary's cancer scare and Maggie learning she has limited time to have babies because of the chemo.

Thank goodness Gary is cancer-free. I held my breath when they went to see the doctor, even though I was 99% sure he would be okay.

Are you happy Sophie finally showed up for Gary and put their differences aside?

Laura: Absolutely! As Sophie said, life is short, and you never know how long we have. Danny did a good there contacting her.

Christine: Yes. When she turned her back on Gary and Maggie, Sophie came off like an immature brat. Gary's not perfect, but he's always been there for Sophie and Danny. It was time for Sophie to realize it was her turn to be there for them.

Jack: Yes! I'm glad that Sophie forgave Gary and realized life is too short to hold grudges.

Should Katherine be concerned about Anna's drinking and Eddie, or was Greta right?

Laura: I can see both points. It's hard for Katherine not to worry with Eddie's past and she's used to being "his person," but they're both going to have to step back some if they're going to be in new relationships.

Christine: I completely understand why Katherine is worried. Not only does she care about Eddie, but his sobriety directly affects their son.

However, Greta was right. Katherine voiced her concern, and now she needs to step back. The decision to date Anna is Eddie's, and Katherine needs to realize that there are some boundaries she can't cross now that they're exes.

Jack: Katherine has the right to be concerned, but she was pushing too hard for Eddie to agree that this was a problem, which annoyed me. Greta was right that Katherine needs to let go now.

What are your thoughts on Anna and Greta's first real foray into the friends' group?

Laura: I think Greta melded perfectly with everyone. They all accepted her and teased her like she had been friends with them for years.

I think Anna was too nervous, especially when Katherine and Eddie interacted. It's hard being the new one in a long-time group of friends, but she was awkward.

Christine: I felt for them both, but especially Anna. Not only did they have to meet all their friends, but they had to perform in a competitive game the friends had been playing together for years. Talk about pressure!

Greta was the more confident of the two, but even she was taken aback by Eddie and Katherine's bond. Anna didn't fit in as well as Greta, mostly because she was more insecure.

Hopefully, Anna's over-indulging was simply poor judgment and not habitual use of alcohol as a crutch during times of stress because that could be a bigger problem moving forward.

Jack: I loved how everyone responded to discovering Katherine was dating Greta. They all totally accepted her, and she fits in well.

I felt bad for Anna being so nervous, and then not doing well in the game didn't help.

Gina facilitated some conversation and understanding between her parents, and all is well now. Discuss that arc this installment.

Laura: I felt bad that Gina had to leave the party to deal with her parents. However, once her Dad understood everything, he realized and told her mom that he knew the sexual assault wasn't her fault. I'm sure that meant everything to them, and the family will be able to heal now.

Christine: Regina needed to talk to her father one on one. He was lashing out because he was shocked and angry, but mostly because he felt guilty for not being there to protect his daughter.

Regina showed incredible strength as she made him see that what happened wasn't his fault or Shelly's fault. Hopefully, this family can finally begin to really heal.

Jack: I'm glad that Gina was able to help her father understand that her mother didn't allow her around Neil on purpose and that the only one to blame was Neil. Hopefully, it'll lead to healing for everyone.

What was your favorite moment, storyline, character, interaction, etc., from the hour?

Laura: I had so many. I loved the way Katherine/Eddie played game night. They had their personal lingo. I also loved how well Danny and Gary still know each other. Their relationship is one of my favorites.

Christine: I loved the group dynamic at the hospital and game night. These friends are most entertaining when they're all together.

And can I mention how much I loved Colin sitting on the sofa next to Danny? That dog always makes me smile.

Jack: I had so many favorites, but I absolutely loved the scene between Gary and Rome. Rome was so supportive, and Gary was so Gary.

Is there anything else you'd love to address?

Laura: While I love having Danny onscreen, wouldn't one week of spring break be up by now? Let's make my dream of Gary keeping Danny a reality.

Christine: Yes, exactly how long is Danny's spring break? Also, I'd like to see Sophie and Danny react to the house they grew up in with their Dad being sold. That seems like it should be a pivotal moment for them.

Jack: I also hope Danny stays long-term. It does seem like spring break should be over by now.

A Million Little Things airs Wednesdays on ABC.

