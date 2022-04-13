Candy Trailer: Jessica Biel Has an Axe to Grind With Melanie Lynskey in Hulu's True Crime Series

Jessica Biel has turned in powerhouse performances on The Sinner, Limetown, and 7th Heaven, but her next role might be her best yet.

Hulu on Wednesday unveiled the full-length trailer for its five-night event series, Candy, and it looks like another nuanced performance for the star.

"Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom," the logline teases, adding the following:

With deadly results.

The trailer shows Biel as Candy and how her relationship with Betty Gore, played by the wonderful Melanie Lynskey, comes to a grinding halt.

Betty has a soft spot for Candy, with the two women forging a strong bond in such a short time.

However, things get complicated when Candy has an affair with Betty's husband, Allan (Pablo Schreiber), and the pair worry that Betty is about to figure them out.

The trailer is masterfully edited, increasing the tension slowly, before we get the revelation that Candy murdered Betty in a brutal fashion.

We see the townsfolk saying that only a man could have committed the act because of how many times the axe was swung at the victim.

It's bone-chilling stuff, but the show is poised to be one of the most popular shows of the year.

The acting alone is worth tuning in for, but the execution looks very good, too.

Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (Mad Men, The Act) wrote the pilot script and will executive produce.

Nick Antosca (The Act, Brand New Cherry Flavor) will serve as executive producer under his banner Eat the Cat along with Alex Hedlund.

Jessica Biel and Michelle Purple (The Sinner, Cruel Summer) will serve as executive producers for Iron Ocean.

Candy will launch Monday, May 9, and will stream new episodes nightly until the finale on Friday, March 13.

Check out the full-length trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.