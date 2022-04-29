Ellen DeGeneres Films Talk Show Series Finale, Says Hosting Series Was 'Greatest Privilege of My Life'

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has wrapped filming.

The host took to social media Thursday to reveal the news, with the series finale set to air Thursday, May 26.

“When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal,” she wrote on Twitter.

“We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not. But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour."

“Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy,” her statement reads.

“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”

News of the demise of the series was announced just over a year ago, with the star saying the show was no longer a challenge.

“When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” she said to THR.

“You may wonder why I’ve decided to end after 19 seasons," she later added during an episode of the show.

"The truth is, I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it’s time.”

While news of the ending took some by surprise, there were rumblings for a while that Ellen would be leaving the world of daytime TV for a while.

A Buzzfeed news article went public in 2020, and it detailed allegations of a toxic workplace, triggering an internal investigation into the show.

"I learned that things happened here that never should have happened," DeGeneres said on the show in the aftermath.

"I take that very seriously and I want to say I'm so sorry to the people that were affected."

"I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power and I realize that with that comes responsibility. I take responsibility for what happens at my show."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.