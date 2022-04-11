Emily in Paris: Lucien Laviscount Upped to Series Regular for Season 3

Many TV shows struggle to sustain love triangles, but Emily in Paris did a decent job of it on Emily in Paris Season 2.

Now, it looks like a love triangle will continue well into the third season.

Netflix has confirmed that Lucien Laviscount has been upped to series regular on the hit comedy series.

Alfie first appeared during the second season as an adversary-turned-love-interest for Lilly Collins' Emily Cooper.

Their dynamic was fun, and it will be exciting to see how it plays out on the third season.

Fans had several theories about Alfie, but unfortunately, the second season didn't shed much light on him beyond the relationship.

Emily was left with a choice at the end of the second season about whether to remain in Paris or return to Chicago with a lucrative job.

Ultimately, fans were left to question what might come next, but given that Emily in Chicago doesn't quite have the same ring to it, she will likely stay in Paris.

Another big season-finale twist found Camille and Gabriel reuniting, just as Emily prepared to reveal her true feelings for the dashing chef.

"Now more entrenched in her life in Paris, Emily’s getting better at navigating the city but still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of French life," said Netflix of the second season.

"After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbor and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day."

"In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her."

The cast also includes Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, and recurring guest star Kate Walsh.

Emily in Paris landed a two-season renewal in January after the impressive performance of the second season.

What are your thoughts on Alfie's encore?

Hit the comments.

Catch the first two seasons on Netflix around the globe.

Why Aren’t You Watching These (Excellent) Shows? Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.