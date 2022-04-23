Grey's Anatomy: Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew to Return for Season Finale!

The revolving door on Grey's Anatomy continues to spin.

The beloved medical drama has locked in two more stars to return during next month's season finale, which is scheduled to air May 26.

"So I heard you’ve been missing Japril… Don’t miss these two back on your screens for the #GreysAnatomy Season Finale!” the social media accounts for the series shared Thursday, confirming Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew would be back.

Japril Candelight - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14

Williams exited Grey's Anatomy after 12 seasons in 2021, while Drew departed the series in 2018 when the show was going through a creative overhaul which also found Jessica Capshaw getting the boot.

“The characters of Arizona and April are permanently woven into the fabric of Grey’s Anatomy thanks to the extraordinary work of Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew,” showrunner Krista Vernoff said in a statement at the time.

“As writers, our job is to follow the stories where they want to go and sometimes that means saying goodbye to characters we love. It has been a joy and a privilege to work with these phenomenally talented actresses.”

Japril Hugs Again - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14

Williams played Jackson and Drew plays April, and their relationship has been pivotal to the success of the series over the last decade.

Drew returned for the final episode featuring Williams last season, with their characters moving across the country to run his family's foundation.

For their part, Williams and Drew have never closed the door on a comeback, revealing that they would be open to returning.

“You know, I can’t be sure, but I think it’s possible,” Williams said to Deadline.

April is Single - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14

“Yeah, I think it’s totally possible. I think it’s totally possible. You never know how things will shake out. There’s a lot of other factors at play, including schedules and stuff, but I love the idea of keeping that option open.”

Over the last two seasons, the veteran medical drama has brought back big names, including Patrick Dempsey, Kate Walsh, and T.R. Knight.

Walsh is set to make another comeback early next month.

What are your thoughts on the series bringing former characters back?

Jackson's Proposal to April - Tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14

What do you expect to happen next for Japril?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch Grey's Anatomy online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch new episodes Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

