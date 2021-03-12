Grey's Anatomy: Sarah Drew Set to Return as April Kepner!

Grey's Anatomy is bringing back one of its most popular cast members during what could be its final season.

Per Deadline, Sarah Drew is set to reprise her Dr. April Kepner role during an upcoming episode of Grey's Anatomy Season 17.

The news comes after Drew was ousted from the series alongside Jessica Capshaw at the close of Grey's Anatomy Season 14.

The outlet reports that more faces from the past could be headed back to the veteran medical drama, which has switched things up this season.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know the series has zeroed in on the COVID-19 pandemic, even going as far as having some of its most popular characters contract the virus.

As you will recall, Ellen Pompeo's Meredith has been meeting past characters in her dream-like beach setting.

To date, the returning players have been Patrick Dempsey's Derek Shepherd and T.R. Knight's George O'Malley.

The series returned this week after a three-month hiatus and pulled no punches when it was revealed that Giacomo Gianniotti's Andrew DeLuca had succumbed to his wounds after being stabbed trying to take down a sex trafficker.

The development has been polarizing amongst fans ever since it played out earlier this week.

There's no telling how April will return into the fold, but we know that her big exit storyline found her leaving after getting married to Matthew and quitting her job.

There was a lack of closure between April and her former flame, Jackson, but might this return fan the flame they were made for each other?

Well, given that the characters have continued to communicate off-screen due to them sharing custody of their daughter, I'm not so sure.

The more likely scenario is that April will wind up visiting the hospital for some reason, but we'll need to tune in to find out.

No details of which episode Drew will appear in have been revealed, but still, it's happening, and that's the best we can hope for at this stage.

As for the long-term future of the series, it's in limbo. Showrunner Krista Vernoff, previously opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about planning the upcoming season finale as a series-ender if the show doesn't land a pickup for next season.

It remains a heavy hitter in the ratings, but with Ellen Pompeo's contract up, there's no telling whether a deal will be struck in time to save the series.

Alas, we can hope the series continues, but it will all come down to whether a deal can be worked out.

What are your thoughts on this big return?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes Thursdays at 9/8c.

17 New Ships To Board In 2020 Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.