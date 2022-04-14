Hacks and Made for Love Get Return Dates at HBO Max

HBO Max is bringing two of its most popular shows back in the coming weeks.

The streaming service has announced return dates for Hacks and Made for Love.

Made for Love is up first, with a two-episode premiere set for Thursday, April 28.

The series will then unspool two episodes each Thursday, with the finale set for May 19.

Based on the novel by Alissa Nutting, Made for Love is a humorous story of modern love and divorce.

Made for Love Season 1 followed Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after ten years in a suffocating marriage to tech billionaire Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), as smart as he is insufferable.

After discovering that her husband implanted a monitoring device – the Made for Love chip – in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her and know her "emotional data," Hazel fled to her desert hometown to take refuge with her outcast father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane.

In the second season, in order to save her father’s life, Hazel returns to the Hub, Byron’s high-tech palace. But once inside, she and Byron both become ensnared by Gogol’s newest revolutionary (and dangerous) technology.

The series stars Cristin Milioti (as Hazel Green), Billy Magnussen (as Byron Gogol), Ray Romano (as Herbert Green), Dan Bakkendahl (as Herringbone), Noma Dumezweni (as Fiffany), Caleb Foote (as Bennett), and Sarunas J. Jackson (as Jay).

Check out the trailer below.

Hacks Season 2, meanwhile, gets its premiere on Thursday, May 12, with two episodes launching a week.

The second season will wrap on June 2.

"The dark mentorship between legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) continues to evolve as the two travel across the country workshopping Deborah’s new stand-up act," the logline teases.

Jean Smart, an Emmy®, SAG Awards® and Critics Choice Awards winner for her performance in the first season, will return along with Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, and Jane Adams, who were all nominated for Emmys for the first season.

Returning cast members Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki, and Lorenza Izzo also star.

New recurring guest stars Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen and Susie Essman, and guest stars Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa join in the new season.

Check out the trailer below.

