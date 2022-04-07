Legacies Photos: The Mikaelsons Reunite to Save Hope!

It's happening, Legacies fans!

The Mikaelsons are back.

The CW has dropped some stills from Legacies Season 4 Episode 14, airing April 14, at 9/8c.

Always and Forever Again - Legacies

"Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) continues to be swirled in confusion and fighting her humanity, which results in her seeing the people who mean the most to her: Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt), Marcel (guest star Charles Michael Davis), Kol (guest star Nathaniel Buzolic), and Freya (guest star Riley Voelkel)," the logline teases.

"Kaleb (Chris Lee) wants to introduce Cleo (Omono Okojie) to his world, including those who had the most profound influence on his path," the logline continues. 

"Meanwhile, Lizzy (Jenny Boyd) devises a plan to get in someone’s good graces," it continues.

Nathaniel Buzzolic as Kol - Legacies Season 4 Episode 15

We've already had appearances from Riley Voelkel (Freya Mikaelson) and Claire Holt (Rebekah), so having Charles Michael Davis (Marcel) and Nathaniel Buzzolic (Kol) along for the ride is sure to bring back some memories.

The Originals aired from 2013-to 2018, and the series charted the Mikaelsons as they lived in the French Quarter in New Orleans.

The series concluded with several significant deaths, including Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), and Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin).

Legacies follows Klaus and Hayley's daughter, Hope, as she attends the Salvatore School for the Young and the Gifted, a school that was formed at the end of The Vampire Diaries.

Freya is Back - Legacies Season 4 Episode 15

If you watch Legacies online, you know Hope has transitioned into the tribrid, and has switched off her humanity.

She previously threatened her aunt Rebekah if she didn't stop pursuing her, so it's likely Rebekah rounded up the remaining living members of the family to bring Hope back to reality.

The photos strongly suggest the episode will take place in New Orleans, which is sure to bring back a lot of memories for Hope.

Rebekah in New Orleans - Legacies Season 4 Episode 15

The big question will be whether that will be enough to switch her humanity back on.

This being a special episode, we're sure it will be filled with nostalgia to really throw it all the way back.

What are your thoughts on the first-look photos?

What do you want to happen on the episode?

Marcel and Hope - Legacies Season 4 Episode 15

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes Thursdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

