Liz Sheridan Dies; Seinfeld Star Was 93

We have some sad news to report on this Friday afternoon.

TMZ reports that Liz Sheridan -- best known for playing Jerry Seinfeld's mother on Seinfeld -- has died.

Liz passed peacefully in her sleep from natural causes on Friday morning in New York City, according to the outlet.

Sheridan's death comes just five days after her 93rd birthday.

The actress played the iconic role of Helen on the NBC comedy series Seinfeld, appearing sporadically throughout the show's run.

Helen was an adoring mother on the show and oftentimes found herself on the wrong side of her son due to being overprotective.

"How could anyone not like him?" was a catchphrase synonymous with Helen.

In addition to Seinfeld, Liz also starred as Mrs. Ochmonek on the hit series Alf between 1986-and 1990.

Sheridan also lent her voice to Mrs. Sheridan in the animated sitcom Life with Louie.

Liz was born on April 10, 1929, in Rye, NY, and started her on-screen career with guest spots on shows like Kojak, The White Shadow, and Gimme a Break!

Her guest-starring roles also included Three's a Crowd, One Day at a Time, The A-Team, and Moonlighting, among others.

Sheridan's first recurring gig was on the aforementioned series, Alf.

This was the beloved star's first big break.

Seinfeld remains one of the biggest comedies, despite wrapping up in 1998.

In addition to widely-praised TV appearances, the star was also well-known for being an esteemed Broadway actress.

Once upon a time, Liz was also in a relationship with James Dean, and she went on to write a book titled Dizzy & Jimmy: My Life With James Dean: A Love Story.

"We had great times... We didn't want to be apart," Liz recalled in the book.

"We found a place and lived together... [b]efore he really hit it big."

Liz met jazz musician William Dale Wales in Puerto Rico, and they were together from 1960 until his death in 2003.

Fabs took to social media to pay their respects following news of the beloved star's passing.

"Rest In Sweet Peace, Liz Sheridan. Thank you for endlessly entertaining us for so many years," said one fan.

"Losing Mrs. Seinfeld and Mrs. Costanza in the same month is a tough blow straight from the cosmos. R.I.P. Liz Sheridan," another added.

May Liz Sheridan rest in peace.

