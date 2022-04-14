NCIS: Teri Polo Lands Recurring Role

NCIS is getting another new face.

Per Deadline, Teri Polo (The Fosters, The Big Leap) has landed a recurring role on the final episodes of NCIS Season 19 and will return for NCIS Season 20.

Polo is set to play Vivian Kolchak, Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) ex-wife and former FBI agent.

Vivian left the FBO following their divorce and started a new career as a paranormal investigator.

No further details have been revealed about the casting, but it will be fun to see an expansion of Alden's life.

Cole became a new series regular following the exit of Mark Harmon, and while some of the characters initially struggled to connect with Alden, he is now a member of the team.

Teri most recently starred on the ill-fated FOX dramedy The Big Leap.

Despite strong reviews, the series failed to breakthrough in the ratings, which led to FOX officially canceling it after one season.

There was a lot of potential for future seasons, but unfortunately, ratings are still the deciding vote on whether shows return on the broadcast networks.

Polo also starred on the Freeform drama The Fosters, and continues to appear sporadically on its spinoff Good Trouble.

NCIS has suffered several hurdles this season but remains CBS' #1 show in audience and ties for first place in the demo.

It also moved to Monday nights this season for the first time, leaving Tuesdays behind after spending 18 seasons at 8 p.m.

However, the show has remained a dominant force in the ratings, averaging over 11 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the demo.

CBS officially picked up NCIS Season 20 last month, citing strong ratings and the fact that the show is one of the most popular in the world.

NCIS continues Mondays at 9 p.m. on CBS.

