NCIS Rounds Out Season 19 Cast as Mark Harmon Scales Back Involvement

NCIS is looking to the future, and there will be a lot less Mark Harmon!

Fresh off the reports that Harmon is dramatically scaling back his involvement on the CBS procedural comes some official casting scoop!

Per Deadline, Gary Cole is officially joining the cast of NCIS Season 19.

Cole is set to play FBI Special Agent Alden Park, but he is not being looked at as Harmon's replacement.

If you watch NCIS online, you know Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs was suspended from his job and was left in a troubling scenario.

It was a wild development, but as rumors swirled about his involvement on the series going forward, fans were left questioning what would become of the series.

Cole is a seasoned TV veteran, having roles on The Good Fight and The West Wing, among other series.

Harmon's departure is hardly surprising. The Hollywood Reporter teased a potential exit earlier this year as renewal negotiations got underway.

The outlet reported that Harmon was planning on exiting the series and that CBS was unsure about renewing the show without him.

Now that we know he will definitely be back, we also know it is set to be in just a handful of episodes.

TV Line broke the news Monday that details were still being ironed out but stressed that he would likely make only a "few" appearances throughout the next season.

Meanwhile, Katrina Law has been upped to series regular for the upcoming season after appearing on the final two episodes of NCIS Season 18.

As previously reported, Emily Wickersham will not be back.

Bishop was written out of the series on the recent season finale, with the actress taking to social media shortly after to confirm her departure.

"Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it’s been. This cast, this crew, are top notch. I can’t say enough kind words about this group that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for close to 8 years now and 172 episodes later," Wickersham shared last month.

She added, "This business is finicky and weird and consistency is a rarity. I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a show where I got to show up and act and laugh and learn with wonderful people. A moment in time I surely won’t forget."

Wickersham concluded her message, "Thank you CBS and NCIS for including me in a part of television history. Time goes fast. Eat it up but chew slowly."

NCIS is leaving Tuesdays behind next season, moving to Mondays at 9/8c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.